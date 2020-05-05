Shreveport and Bossier officials announce a campaign to safely re-open the local economy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Open Safe BC means business.

“OpenSafesBC.com is our way of helping to raise awareness of the need to maintain our vigilance to create a new normal and to work together to open and stay open,” said Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce President Tim Magner.

The website shares tools needed to reopen the economy.

“This is why more than a dozen government, healthcare, and economic development agencies are partnering to help our businesses open safely,” says Lisa Johnson, president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Business owners will be required to step up safety protocols.

“Business owners are going to have to take steps to create social distance for customers. They are going to have to limit capacity,” said Shreveport Economic Development DirectorBrandon Fail.

Fail says customers will also be asked to do their part.

“I think it is rude of me if i don’t cover my face to protect those around me, including employees who are working on the front lines to feed us and bring the goods and services that we need.”

Medical personnel are also keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases, which will play a major role in what happens after May 15. LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali says three criteria are being considered.

“Number one, sustained decline in COVID-like illness. Number two, sustained case decline. Number three, decrease in hospitalization.”

As safety measures are increased across the board, a mask and gloves may be the new normal, so we can get back to business.

Click on the following link for updates on re-opening the local economy: https://opensafesbc.com/

