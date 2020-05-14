Shreveport Aquarium reopening on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards says museums, aquariums, and zoos will be able to open starting Friday. Once the Shreveport Aquarium received word last Monday of reopening, they have put preparations in overdrive to get ready for Monday.

Along with the new mandate, the aquarium can only operate at 25% capacity. In addition, all interactive exhibits will remain closed to the public. “You won’t be able to touch the jellyfish or stingrays, said Shreveport Aquarium General Manager Jason Coffel. The aquarium will allow a maximum of thirty people inside every 30 minutes to practice social distancing. A few changes have been made since the aquarium was last open.

“We have added a free virtual guided tour inside the aquarium,” said Coffel.

Financially, the Shreveport Aquarium was a dealt a big economic blow. Once the state required non essential businesses to close, it was the week of spring break for Caddo Parish schools. “Historically, the school system’s spring break is our largest money maker week for the year,” said Coffel.

Before you arrive at the aquarium, you must purchase your ticket online. Because of COVID-19, the aquarium will not accept any ticket purchases at the door. Also, the aquarium is accepting summer camp registration. For more information, you can visit the Shreveport Aquarium’s website.

