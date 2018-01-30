Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge closing for Krewe of Centaur Parade

You will need to find an alternate route if you plan to travel on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge this weekend.

The Bossier City Police Department will close the bridge at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 for the Krewe of Centaur parade.

The bridge will be closed to all westbound traffic going into Shreveport. The closure will remain in effect until the parade concludes that evening.

Service roads that run along Westgate Dr. east of the bridge in Bossier City will remain open to traffic so that people will be able to access businesses and homes in the area.