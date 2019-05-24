Shreveport-based pharmaceutical distributor to pay $22M in penalties

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport based Morris & Dickson Company LLC has agreed to pay the United States $22 million in civil penalties to resolve claims that it violated the Controlled Substances Act by failing to report suspicious orders of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

In a statement to KTAL/KMSS Morris & Dickson says the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

Despite working in a highly regulated industry for 178 years, our company has never before received a significant fine, citation, or penalty. For almost two centuries we have worked to improve our systems, and we are working even harder to reduce the possibility of medicine ending up in the wrong hands. As the agreement states clearly, the settlement is not an admission of liability, but we acknowledge we made mistakes. Everyone involved wanted to avoid delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty, and we wanted to move forward, not look back.

Morris & Dickson also agreed to make significant upgrades to its compliance program.

This settlement arises from a Drug Enforcement Administration Office of Diversion Control investigation into Morris & Dickson’s failure to report suspicious orders of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Morris & Dickson is the largest privately owned wholesale pharmaceutical distributor in the United States. They service hospitals, alternative and other health care providers, and retail pharmacies out of its Shreveport, Louisiana facility.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.