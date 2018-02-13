Shreveport-Bossier bridges listed as “structurally deficient”

An annual report lists Shreveport and Bossier bridges as structurally deficient.



The American Road and Transportation Builders Association compiles state and federal data. It show eight bridges along Interstate 20 are some of the most-traveled and deficient in Louisiana.

The list includes I-20 over Lakeshore Drive and U.S. 71.



“You are ranked 11th and last year was 12 and the year before that was 13 so looks like it’s growing and looks like you guys need some work down there,” said Eileen Houlihan, ARTBA Media.

Louisiana’s deficient bridges makes up 14-percent of the entire country.

To read the report click here.