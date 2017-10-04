Shreveport-Bossier celebrates National Night Out

Today, Shreveport-Bossier celebrated National Night Out, an initiative for people to speak up about the crimes that they may face in their communities. But, every crime cannot be solved if the people affected don’t speak up, according to authorities.

For those wanting to solve those incidents on a crime-by-crime basis, the numbers just don’t add up.

“There are 66,000 households in this city,” said Shreveport mayor Ollie Tyler. “We don’t have that many officers. We can’t put an officer at every house. We can’t put an officer on every street. But, crime is everybody’s concern.”

So communication is important on all fronts. Even kids at the youngest ages.

“It’s important because if we don’t speak up, a lot of bad people will be bad,” said Kaycen, who is in 4th grade. “Then, they will be all over our world.”

Police officers also say that feeling the effects form another standpoint than just your own can help you sympathize with others that may be affected.

“If you put yourself in somebody else’s shoes, sometimes we don’t like to do that,” said Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump. “But, I don’t know of anybody that would want to be a victim of a crime.”