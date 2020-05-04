Shreveport-Bossier gives huge ‘Thank You’ to healthcare heroes with $150,000 in donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Bossier community is offering a huge “Thank You” to health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents, businesses and other area ogranizations have donated more than $150,000 of personal protective equipment, snacks, meals, and resources.

Executive Director, CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier Amy Heron said, “The outpouring of support has been truly overwhelming. From locally-based groups putting together resources to provide meals at local hospitals, to Manufacturing plants converting their assembly lines from producing cars to producing face shields, to individuals sewing masks and surgical hats – our community and our nation have joined together to honor, aid and celebrate our healthcare heroes!”

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System continues to accept any in-kind donations from the community.

In-kind donations include items like PPE, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes or even pre-packaged food products or food from restaurants.

For those who wish to make an in-kind donation, please call (318) 681-6781 to schedule a drop off date and time. Donors are asked not to take in-kind donations directly to the hospital.

The CHRISTUS Foundation team also established a COVID-19 Assistance fund which can be found by clicking here. These resources will be used on the front lines of this battle, for antibody testing, PPE, feeding front-line associates, and other ways to support staff during this difficult time, as needs arise.

Heron added, “CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier created the COVID-19 Relief Fund to support our doctors, nurses and health care professionals who remain on the frontlines of our medical facilities – and so many have stepped up to give. Some are local churches, civic or community groups who wanted to help our teams. Some are simply caring individuals and families who know that their donation will help. No donation is too big or too small to make a difference, and we are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. The prayers, donations, food, PPE and encouragement provided to all of our Associates and providers is a very tangible display of the amazing community we have here in Northwest Louisiana – thank you for helping our team better.”

