Shreveport-Bossier Indian community steps up to help those in need amid coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Indian community have raised more than $23,000 to help local non-profits serve the increased needs of those serving the elderly, low-income, and victims domestic abuse.

The Indian Association of Shreveport-Bossier presented checks totaling $23,291.17 to Providence House, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and the Caddo Council On Aging’s “Meals On Wheels” programs Tuesday.

The association raised the funds to assist with food and shelter for those impacted by the pandemic in Shreveport-Bossier.

The money will help buy food to meet the increasing need for food distribution by Northwest Louisiana Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. The money will also assist Providence House, which is helping more families struggling financially as with school closures and job losses.

The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank received $13,291.17 and the Providence House and Meals on Wheels programs each received $5,000.

“The community has been wonderful during these times. I’ve said since the start of this COVID-19 that something good is going to come out of this, you know, maybe change. But I am positive that it will be changed for the good,” said Monica Wright, Executive Director of Caddo Council on Aging Meal on Wheels program.

“I say this all the time, people don’t have to be nice, but when they are, we want to make sure that we continue to just be good stewards and what we do here at Providence House, we can’t do without the food bank. We can’t do without Caddo Council on Aging. We can’t do it without all of our partners, so we are extremely grateful,” said Verni Howard, Executive director of Providence House.

According to the Indian Association of Shreveport-Bossier, they are a not-for-profit, non-political and a secular organization to promote the rich culture and heritage to local Shreveport-Bossier communities. They say they initiated the fundraising effort “to help combat the distressing effects that the COVID-19 Pandemic has had upon the local citizenry of the Shreveport-Bossier communities.”

According to a statement released by the Indian Association of Shreveport Bossier, “The organization also acknowledges the large professional multicultural healthcare workforce that is on the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic and prays for the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

