Shreveport-Bossier leaders announce 2019 National Night Out plans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cities of Bossier City and Shreveport held a joint news conference Thursday morning to announce plans for this year’s National Night Out, an annual event that brings the community and law enforcement together in an effort to prevent crime.

National Night Out will take place this year on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide crime prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and is designed to: (1) heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership; and (3) send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Residents are encouraged to take part by holding block parties, cookouts, or other outdoor activities to help build strong bonds with their neighbors and watch out for one another in an effort to prevent crime.

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins joined Bossier City Police Chief, Shane McWilliams, Shreveport Police Chief, Ben Raymond, Bossier Parish Sheriff, Julian Whittington, and Caddo Parish Sheriff, Steve Prator, and other members of the area’s public safety community in discussing plans for this year’s event and how residents can get involved. Both mayors also read a joint proclamation declaring Tuesday, October 1, 2019 as National Night Out in Bossier City and Shreveport.

For communities and organizations participating outside of Shreveport in Caddo Parish, National Night Out registration forms can be downloaded at www.caddosheriff.org or for information call 681-0666.

For Bossier City, National Night Out information and registration forms can be found here.

