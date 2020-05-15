Shreveport-Bossier reopening includes downtown Shreveport, Boardwalk, casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s stay at home order came to end overnight and now businesses closed to customers are welcoming them back.

Restaurants, gyms, malls, and churches will be limited to 25 percent capacity.

Casinos are not among those opening today, they’ll begin to welcome back customers on Monday.

The following casinos are scheduled to reopen on Monday: Margaritaville Resort Casino, Horseshoe Bossier City, and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.

Under phase one, casinos may only reopen at 25 percent capacity, with slot machine banks and table games spaced to allow for social distancing.

Live thoroughbred racing at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will resume, initially without spectators, on Saturday, June 6.

Here are some downtown Shreveport attractions and their reopening dates:

Sci-Port Discovery Center will reopen Louisiana’s only IMAX Dome Theatre on Friday, May 29, with restrictions in place for social distancing. Only 40 tickets per IMAX screening will be sold.

Shreveport Aquarium will reopen with social distancing restrictions on Monday, May 18. All tickets must be purchased online, face coverings are mandatory for employees and guests, and tactile exhibits. Salt Café will remain closed for the time being.

Shreveport Farmers’ Market will kick off their seasonal market on Saturday, May 30.

