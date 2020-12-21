Shreveport- Bossier Salvation Army: Final week to reach Red Kettle goal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the final week to help the Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign reach its goal.

Donations to Red Kettle Campaign can be given online at ShreveportKettle.org, at the register during checkout at participating local retailers, and Red Kettle Ringers.

According to the Salvation Army, the goal for this year’s Red Kettle season was $165,390, and so far they have reached 70 percent of that goal.

“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are more than halfway to our goal and are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us reach our goal of $165,390 and make this season a big win for our neighbors in need! This can be done by volunteering to ring, fundraising online, or donating,” said Lt. Jamaal Ellis, local Salvation Army Corps Officer in a statement.