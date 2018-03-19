Shreveport-Bossier to host 2018 Miss USA and Miss Teen Pageants

The 2018 Miss USA Pageant and the Miss Teen USA Pageant will be held at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum on May 21.

The Miss USA Pageant will air live on KMSS FOX 33.

Lauren Vizza, co-anchor of NBC 6 News Today will represent Louisiana in the 2018 competition.

The actual announcement was made by the winners of the 2017 Miss USA and Miss USA Teen Pageants, Kara McCullough and Sophia Dominquez-Heithoff, both of whom will be in Shreveport in the weeks leading up to the 2018 pageants.

This will be the third time the pageants have been held in Shreveport-Bossier, Vanessa Minnillo who won the 1998 Miss Teen USA held in Shreveport-Bossier will be here with her husband, Nick Lachey, to serve as masters of ceremonies for the event.

Local and Parish governments on both sides of the Red River were there to celebrate the announcement, which all say will have a huge economic impact on the area, as well as bring national attention to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Governments in both Caddo and Bossier have committed to kick in funds to support the pageant financially, as have other area businesses, hotels and restaurants.

Earlier this month, representatives from Miss USA and Miss Teen USA were in town to meet with a delegation from Shreveport and Bossier trying to land the event.

Las Vegas sponsored the competition the past two years. Baton Rouge was the host city in 2015

This will be the third time (1997 and 1998) Miss USA has been held in Shreveport-Bossier, and the fourth time (1998, 1999 and 2000) Miss Teen has been held in the area.