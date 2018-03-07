Shreveport – Bossier to host Miss USA?

Shreveport – Bossier City is being considered as a host sight for the 2018 Miss USA Pageant, according to several sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Representatives from Miss USA and Miss Teen USA were in town on Tuesday meeting with a delegation from Shreveport – Bossier trying to land the event. It is not known if the representatives will remain in town on Wednesday.

The Miss USA event has been held in May, June or July each of the past eight years, but a search of the Miss USA website shows no venue listing for the 2018 competition, despite the event being just months away.

Las Vegas hosted the competition the past two years. Baton Rouge was the host city in 2015

“It’s an exciting opportunity, one that we are excited to continue talking about,” said Shreveport City Councilman Jeff Everson. “It would be a real honor to host it. But in addition to that, it would really be a great international stage to kind of show off the best of Shreveport.”

NBC 6 News’ sources, who wish not to be identified, say the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum is being considered as the event venue.

The Hirsch hosted the event back in February of 1997. Brook Mahealani Lee was the winner of the competition.

NBC 6 News Morning Anchor Lauren Vizza will be representing Louisiana in the 2018 competition.