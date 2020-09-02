Shreveport Boys and Girls Club offers new program for virtual learners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army Boys And Girls Club is offering a new daytime program to help kids with virtual school learning.

“If you been out of school since March and you’re not grasping this concept now, we’re not going to be able to give our kids everything they need to set them up for a great future. So for our Boys and Girls Club, we’re wanting to make sure everybody knows that we’re open and here to serve,” said Vanessa Brown, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Shreveport.

“And our kids are the most vulnerable groups that we have in our community, so still being able to offer them a place to come is important,” added Lt. Jamal Ellis, commander in charge at Shreveport Salvation Army.

They’re giving students a place to go during the day to work on their schooling. Students can bring the chrome books they’ve received from the school district, but they’ll also have access to computers and laptops.

“They will be able to come here get signed in be able to complete the homework or complete the course work and in between the breaks, submerge some programing that we would typically do for boys and girls club,” said Brown.

The club is following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because of social distancing, the club will not be able to service the normal amount of kids for this program at one time.

Instead, they’re putting students in groups of 10 throughout the day.

“Have about 60 that’s with spacing, that’s with making sure everything is properly six feet apart with social distancing. But in a typical non-COVID world, we could serve over 200 kids.”

The program is not only open to Boys and Girls Club members but also people who just want a safe place for their kids to learn. It costs just $10 for the whole year.

“And so we know that finically it can be a burden and so we want to make sure that we are not leaving any kids behind. So we can break that down so you can do $5 in the fall and $5 in spring we just want to make sure we are getting the kids in the building,” said Brown.

Registration for the program is open through September 14, Monday – Friday 10 am until 2 pm. They service kids ages 6-18. More information call: 318-636-3313

