Shreveport business agrees to pay $1.6M to resolve False Claims Act allegations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport business has agreed to pay over a million dollars to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act for false supplier billings to the Medicare program.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that Shreveport Prosthetics, Inc. will pay $1.6 million, plus interest, to the federal government.

SPI is a Louisiana corporation that provides upper and lower extremity prosthetics

to patients in North Louisiana.

The civil settlement resolves allegations that when SPI’s supplier number was deactivated, SPI funneled its claims to Medicare through a supplier in Texas for services that were rendered by SPI in Louisiana.

SPI also routinely waived patient coinsurance amounts over a three year period, resulting in Medicare being overcharged for the billed services.

This lawsuit was initiated by former office administrator/billing specialist Kimberly Throgmorton under the qui tam, or whistleblower provisions, of the False Claims Act.

Under the False Claims Act, private citizens can bring suit on behalf of the U.S. and share in any recovery.

Throgmorton will receive over a quarter of a million as her share of the government’s

recovery.

Hook said, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to investigating and aggressively

pursuing healthcare providers who seek public funds through unlawful means. This

settlement should send a message to all healthcare providers and suppliers in the

Western District of Louisiana that violations of the False Claims Act will continue to

receive this office’s full attention and resources.”

Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Miranda L. Bennett said, “We remain focused on investigating healthcare providers who seek to enrich themselves by engaging in illegal activities. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to investigate these types of insidious schemes, which are designed to bypass important protections for Medicare beneficiaries.”

As part of the settlement, SPI agreed to a three-year Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General.

The IA promotes compliance with the statutes, regulations, program requirements, and written directives of Medicare and all other federal health care programs.

Among other compliance obligations, the IA requires that SPI must establish and maintain a compliance program, engage an Independent Review Organization to perform quarterly claims reviews, and routinely report on these obligations to OIG.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no

determination of liability.

Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse,

and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services

at (800) 447-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.