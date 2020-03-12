Shreveport business owners and students respond to COVID-19 cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With a rising number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana. KTAL/KMSS took to the streets to get the reaction of some business owners and students in downtown Shreveport.

Some locals are saying they might pull their children out of school.

The manager at 318 Nutrition says they’re taking preventative measures by wiping everything down three times a day and washing their hand in between each transaction.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. So I would not, I don’t know if I would call it an overreaction,” said Matt Garza, 318 Nutrition Manager.

The owner of Mickey’s says he thinks it is a lot of overreaction.

“But I think a lot of it’s overreaction. You know, just fear of the unknown. I think it’s-you don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s the scary part, ” said Mickey Davis.

A nursing student says two of the best ways to protect yourself is by washing your hands and staying away from sick people.

“It’s a huge safety precaution. I feel like people need to be doing what they can to protect themselves. Washing their hands. Staying away from sick people. Staying indoors when they’re sick,” said Areiana Amie.

The CDC stresses the importance of washing your hands and using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.