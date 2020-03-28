Shreveport business owners give hospital workers $5,000 in gift cards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local small businesses are teaming up to show their appreciation to the men and women on the front-lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

Billy Hargrove, of Hargrove Roofing, and his friends Grant Nuckolls, owner of Twisted Root Burger Co., and Cassidy King and Mark Florsheim, owners of PizzaRev, have donated $5,000 in restaurant gift cards to local hospital workers.

“They’re people that work real hard at what they do. They’re going to the max to help us out as a society,” said King. “I know for Grant, Billy, and myself, we kind of felt like this is the least we can do give them something like, ‘Hey we’re thinking about you out there we know you’re working hard.'”

The group visited five hospitals this week giving away $1,000 worth of gift cards at each location.

They say they hope other businesses will pick up where they left off next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.