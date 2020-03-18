Government Plaza to be closed Thursday, Friday after Caddo employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish employee who works at Government Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19, according to parish officials who announced Wednesday afternoon that the building will now be closed Thursday and Friday as a result.

“So that 48 hour period while we’re off is a tactical pause for us in a sense. We’re going to gather ourselves, check our systems. We’re going to make sure our employees are good to go and we’re also going to thoroughly clean the building,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

The employee has received medical care and is currently self-isolating at home. The parish says it is working closely with local and state officials to identify the employee’s close contacts and provide necessary guidance to those individuals.

Officials say the closure is out of ” an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our citizens and employees.”

“Citizens will not be able to access Government Plaza at this time. This closure will allow for the disinfection of the facility. Essential staff from all agencies will be working remotely. Employees are expected to return to Government Plaza on Monday,” the statement said.

“During this time in our community, the Parish’s top priority is to protect the health and welfare of our citizens and employees. Taking these measures allow us to disinfect and sanitize our public spaces and make sure that they are safe,” said Erica R. Bryant, Assistant Parish Administrator.

“The City of Shreveport is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of City employees and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 through our community, while maintaining essential city services. We will disinfect the building and workspaces before employees return,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“Our administrative employees are valuable to us. We will do whatever necessary to catch up on the two lost workdays in order to sanitize our offices. All essential services remain operational and we are there for you,” said Sheriff Steve Prator.

LDH Region 7 Dir. Martha Whyte also urged citizens to get tested, but that if they do get tested, not to tell people they are “Presumptive Positive” before they get results.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide stood at 257, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards in a briefing held early Wednesday afternoon at GOSHEP in Baton Rouge.

The updated total cases include at least one new case in Caddo Parish, bringing the total cases there to five. There is one reported case in Bossier Parish, and Barksdale Air Force Base confirmed Monday night that they have “identified increased persons under investigation for risk of COVID-19” on the base and declared a public health emergency.

