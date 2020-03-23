1  of  2
Shreveport-Caddo joint coronavirus briefing set for 2 p.m. First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172
Shreveport-Caddo joint coronavirus briefing set for 2 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security will have a joint briefing Monday afternoon with the City of Shreveport to address local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is set to take place at 2 p.m. For the first time, the briefing will be held with no media physically present but instead be streamed online by the city and the sheriff’s office. Media questions will be submitted by text and answered in the course of the briefing.

Caddo Parish was reporting 34 cases as of 12 p.m. Monday, increasing by more than 20 cases since Sunday. Statewide, more than 1,100 cases have been reported.

