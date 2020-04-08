Shreveport-Caddo officials to hold news conference on new COVID-19 testing site
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says there will be a “multi-agency” briefing Wednesday about a new COVID-19 testing site.
The news conference will be held at the Shreve City Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway at 1 p.m.
There are currently three community testing sites in Region 7, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. They are:
HealthCARE Express Urgent Care
4526 Northport Blvd, Shreveport
8am-8pm, M-F. 8am-4pm, Sat/Sun
Patients are asked to please call: 318-935-9626 if experiencing fever AND any of the following symptoms: cough, sore throad, shortness of breath. A virtual visit with a provider will be completed, after which patients will be directed to drive through the facility parking lot to be swabbed. Please bring photo ID and insurance card.
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
CLTCC Natchitoches Campus, 6587 LA-1 Bypass, Natchitoches
10am-12pm, Tues and Thursday
No MD or provider order required. Criteria for Testing – Patient must have fever of 100.4 or other symptom such as: shortness of breath, cough; OR have a high risk condition such as: over 60 year of age, lung disease (COPS, asthma, Chronic Bronchitis), Heart Disease, Hypertension, Diabetes, Immunocompromised. Patient will receive results, whether negative or positive, from one of the designated hospital providers within 2-4 days.
Casse Stonewall Clinic
149 Stonecreek Road, Stonewall, LA
8am-5:15pm, M-F
2 providers on site daily. Patients are asked to call clinic before arriving: 318-775-1014. Bring photo ID and insurance card.
