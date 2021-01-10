Shreveport, Caddo Parish announce closures Monday, prepare for winter weather

(KTAL/KMSS) – Government Plaza and all municipal courts and offices in Shreveport will be closed Monday in anticipation of winter weather expected to move into the area overnight Sunday.

That will include all Caddo courts, the clerk’s office, administrative offices and departments.

According to information released by the mayor’s office, a subpoena will be served with the new court date for anyone who had a court date while the courthouse is closed. The court will continue to monitor the travel conditions Monday and will announce the reopening. Individuals may also call or come in person to receive their new court date when the courthouse reopens.

The city has also announced that SporTran will suspend operations at 5:30 p.m., which is the regularly scheduled conclusion of Sunday service, and will tentatively resume service Tuesday morning.

The Shreveport Police and Fire Departments will continue to respond to calls for service, but

strongly encourage people to stay off the roads if possible. They are also urging people to look out for their neighbors, especially the elderly, as the temperatures dip below freezing.

Anyone who encounters any kind of hazardous conditions or knows of a neighbor that may require assistance is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 or, in the event of an emergency, 911.

Public Works is coordinating with local partners to respond. They are standing by with sand to

service elevated roadways and traffic barricades in the event of road closures.

Caddo Head Start and Caddo Community Action Agency and all Shreve Memorial Library branches will also be closed.

City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will also be closed on Monday.