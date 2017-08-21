Shreveport celebrates Clear the Shelter Day

Shelters across the nation joined Nexstar Broadcasting and NBC Universal in sponsoring Clear the Shelter Day and the Ark-La-Tex was no exception.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter reduced adoption fees to help homeless animals find loving homes in honor of Clear the Shelter Day Saturday.

Workers at the shelter were enthusiastic supporters of the day, as they encouraged prospective forever families to hold the dogs in order to get to know them.

Kennel supervisor Eric Baker said often the pets were failed in their first homes, “so that’s what we’re here for – helping them out.”

Baker said there are a lot of good animals at the shelter, “and they deserve a second chance.”

Prices at the shelter were rock-bottom low, only $25 for the 50 dogs awaiting adoption, and kittens went two-for-$15. And that cost included vaccinations and microchipping.

Before an animal can be adopted, however, it must be neutered or spayed in order to keep the population down.

People visiting the shelter Saturday said coming to the shelter for pets not only brought a new member into their families, but also saved a life.

Pet owner Katie Scott, who was there with her baby, said the animals “have lives and souls just like we do,” and added she believes adopting from a shelter is more meaningful than buying from a breeder.

She was there to see a little Jack Russell Terrier who melted her heart. “It makes me feel like a better person in the community being able to save especially this cute little guy,” she said.