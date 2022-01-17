Shreveport celebrates Martin Luther King Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Events across Shreveport celebrated and honored civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The Krewe of Harambee held their annual MLK Day parade featuring festive music, marching bands, and floats. The theme for this year was “Remember the Time” which celebrated past years’ themes and celebrated the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Centenary College of Louisiana is hosting its annual “Dream Week” which includes service projects and educational workshops. The 2022 theme is Awareness of the Past, Present, and Future.

Some service projects planned include writing advocacy letters to officials, trash collection, assembling supply baskets, and more. More information on Centenary’s Dream Week can be found here.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

The Mary Springhill AME Church also held an MLK day of service and hosted a free food giveaway for the community. Church volunteers began giving out food at 11 a.m. until the food ran out.