SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child was hospitalized Monday night after nearly drowning in a Southwood neighborhood apartment complex pool.

Residents of the Southwood Village Apartments on Walker Rd. called 911 around 6:00 p.m. after a family member spotted the 4-year-old girl drowning in the deep end of the pool and jumped in to save her. When EMS arrived, they were giving her CPR.

Drowning at Southwood Village Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Family members say she was in the shallow end but made her way along the wall into deeper water. She was in 5′ of water

The fire department took the girl to Willis Knighton South in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the third leading cause of death for children aged 14 and under is drowning, and it’s the leading cause of accidental death for children 4 and under. LDH officials say drowning deaths have been on the rise in Louisiana since 2020 and encourage swimmers to be careful around the water.