Shreveport child receives 'Everyday Young Hero Award' for community service

SHREVEPORT, LA - Update 1/2/19

A young girl is recognized for her work in the community. Here's how she uplifts others.

While many kids are riding their bikes or playing video game Juliana Gouthiere works to bring happiness to kids who are experiencing life challenges.

Oh this one came from Petco and it squeaks. 11 year old Juliana Gouthiere takes us into her Bear Den, where she stores hundreds of stuffed animals.

She gives them to kids who are going through tough times like being in the hospital or foster care.

"It's like an amazing experience to just see them and their family immediately with smiles everywhere. Like oow thank you," Juliana Gouthiere, Bear Share Founder.

At six years old Juliana founded Bear Share. She came up with the idea after her mom shared a childhood story of being in a car accident.

"On the scene of the accident a firefighter gave her a stuffed animal and when she told me that. I just thought that was the coolest thing. When she told me that I was immediately like can I do that," Gouthiere.

Since then, Bear Share has donated more than 16,000 stuffed animals to kids in the Ark-La-Tex and even overseas."These stuffed animals have tags on them, so when we hand them out them out they know where they came from," said Gouthiere.

Youth Service America honored Juliana with the "Everyday Young Hero Award." It recognizes young people who serve their communities.

"Even though I don't do it for the recognition. I do it to make people happy. It still means a lot," said Gouthiere.

If you're interested in donating stuffed animals to Bear Share visit https://www.geauxshowlove.org/

Original

