Shreveport child receives 'Everyday Young Hero Award' for community service
SHREVEPORT, LA - Update 1/2/19
A young girl is recognized for her work in the community. Here's how she uplifts others.
While many kids are riding their bikes or playing video game Juliana Gouthiere works to bring happiness to kids who are experiencing life challenges.
Original
An 11-year-old from Shreveport is being recognized for her work in the community.
This week, Youth Service America, recognized 11 year old Julianna Gouthiere as an Everyday Young Hero for her work with Bear Share.
Julianna started Bear Share in May of 2013 at the age of 6.
Her project donates NEW stuffed animals to children going through difficult life situations.
As of December 2018, Bear Share has donated over 16,000 stuffed animals in six states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
Bear Share has even donated to Africa and India.
Organizations and agencies who have received stuffed animals for the children they serve include: The Louisiana Foster Parent Association, The Philadelphia Center, The Gingerbread House, Cara Center, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Providence House, Shreveport Fire Department, The Salvation Army, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department, Louisiana State Police, and Geaux Bags.
“We know that young people are uniquely suited to help solve problems - if given the opportunity,” said Steven A. Culbertson, president of YSA. “Today’s social and environmental problems are immense; we need youth in this country to be leaders and problem solvers today, not just the leaders of a distant tomorrow.”
The Everyday Young Hero award recognizes young people who are actively engaged in serving their communities and acting as a role model to other potential change makers.
