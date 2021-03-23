Shreveport Church gets vandalized with satanic marks on front door

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for the people involved in the vandalism of a local church that left satanic symbols across the church doors.

According to Pastor Richard Washington, of Temple of Greater Works, the vandalism happened at 8:30 Monday morning. Washington said he and his wife Jennifer were going to the church for a meeting when they noticed the graffiti.

“My wife was telling me ‘what’s that on the door?’ and I was like ahh I was focusing on driving and then when I pulled up I said wow! I really don’t understand why this church because there are a lot of other churches doing a lot of great work as well,” Pastor Washington said.

Washington said he and his wife have been in the area for the past 11 years and this is the first time they’ve encountered any type of vandalism like this.

“It was somewhat alarming because it has never happened before. But at the same time, it kinda reinforced my faith, the stand we are making for truth today in spite of everything that is going on the expression of hatred. We just want to sure our expression of love is greater,” first lady Washington said.

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call Shreveport Police.