Shreveport church helps families displaced by Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Light Christian Church is joining other agencies such as the Red Cross, and other non-profits in efforts to help Hurricane Laura evacuees from that came to Shreveport from Southwest Louisiana.

They’re feeding and providing clothing for nearly 250 displaced hurricane survivors and their families.

Cleveland Chares of West Lake decided to bring his family to Shreveport for shelter during the hurricane.

“We was the last ones to leave and instead of going to Texas, the traffic was so bad. So we just headed this way, east to Shreveport and we’ve been here ever since,” Chares said.

Most neighborhoods in Lake Charles were washed away by Hurricane Laura, leaving families uncertain about their next move.

“Being have to leave here on the 30th and in the back of your mind you know- where am I going to go. What am I going to eat,” said Fayette Thomas, from Lake Charles.

Thomas, a mother of four, applied for financial assistance through FEMA but her family was denied because she didn’t own her home.

That’s when Light Christian Church Pastor Terrance Tramell and his ministry stepped in.

“During the storm my wife and I, we were out of electricity for several days. So we stayed at the hotel and during that time we met the people from Lake Charles and found out that need. And we felt like that was something God kind of put on us and wanted us to do.”

Tramell is asking for the community to help by donating shoes, belts, underclothing, along with monetary donations to help get people back home.

A website has been created to help people donate. It can be accessed here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.