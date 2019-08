Excessive Heat Warning continues for much of the ArkLaTex. Rain to bring relief Tuesday night through Wednesday. Above normal temperatures with dry conditions return by the end of the week.

Monday was another very hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 70s to low 80s. Daytime highs climbed to near 100. Combine that extreme heat with high humidity and heat index values again surpassed 110 degrees. The risk of suffering from heat-related illness becomes high when the heat index surpasses 110. If you have to be outside, be sure to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water. We will likely see one more very hot day Tuesday before a disturbance brings a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Expect lows Tuesday morning to again be near 80. Daytime highs will again be near 100 degrees with the heat index once again surpassing 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.