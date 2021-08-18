Shreveport church possibly struck by lightning, SFD crews on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Firefighters say a lightning strike may have caused a church to catch on fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The Shreveport Fire Department says they received a dispatch around 5:20 p.m. about a fire in the 800 block of Kings Hwy.
A man at the scene tells KTAL/KMSS crews that he reported the fire to authorities, and he saw the lightning bolt strike the cross on the church.
There are no reported injuries at this time. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!