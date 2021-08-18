Shreveport church possibly struck by lightning, SFD crews on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Firefighters say a lightning strike may have caused a church to catch on fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The Shreveport Fire Department says they received a dispatch around 5:20 p.m. about a fire in the 800 block of Kings Hwy.

A man at the scene tells KTAL/KMSS crews that he reported the fire to authorities, and he saw the lightning bolt strike the cross on the church.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

There are no reported injuries at this time. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.