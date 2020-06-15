Shreveport church to host Covid-19 testing for residents without symptoms

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The dates are set for the New Elizabeth Baptist Church to host Ochsner’s LSU Health Shreveport community Covid-19 testing site.

According to a news release from New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, Ochsner LSU Health will provide COVID-19 Community testing located at 2332 Jewella Ave Shreveport, LA.

COVID-19 testing is for residents from 2 years old & up with NO SYMPTOMS.

Source: New Elizabeth Baptist Church

There is no out of pocket costs just bring your ID and insurance card if available.

The public is invited and encouraged to come by to get tested. It’s important to know your status and do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In the middle of this health crisis, as we’re encouraged to practice social distance, wash our hands, and wear a mask, it’s equally imperative that everyone gets tested.

