Shreveport City Attorney says Flurry can still represent Dist. E after move

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s City Attorney says council member James Flurry can continue to represent District E, even though he has moved to another district.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Attorney Ron Lattier responded to Councilman John Nickelson questioning whether Flurry’s recent move disqualifies him from representing District E.

“It is your opinion, Mr. Lattier, that any member of the council can move out of his district and retain his seat until there is a judgment removing him from office?” Nickelson asked.

“Providing that he shows that he has a resident still in that district and provided that he does not resign, or dies, he can still hold that office, that is correct.”

Flurry is currently in his second term as a council member which ends in December of 2022.



