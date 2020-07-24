Shreveport City Attorney submits resignation, returning to Caddo DA’s office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Attorney Mekisha Smith Creal submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday morning, notifying him of her intent to return to work in the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

“Please know that I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Shreveport as City Attorney under your Administration. This experience has allowed me to expand my discipline and utilize my talents in exceptional ways. I have truly grown as an attorney and for that I am grateful. Nevertheless, the time has come for me to return to my first love — prosecution. I have accepted the charge to continue to serve the people of Caddo Parish as a Special Prosecutor with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office,” Creal said in the formal resignation letter, which can be viewed below.

Perkins tapped Creal for the job following his election in December 2018 and has served as Shreveport City Attorney for one year and seven months.

Perkins interned for Creal in the DA’s office before graduating from Harvard Law School in the spring of 2018. Creal had previously worked in the DA’s office as a section chief under District Attorney James Stewart and headed up human trafficking prosecutions.

In the resignation letter, Creal said her last day would be Friday, August 14.

“I will be happy to assist with anything you might need to ensure a seamless transition. I pray that the City of Shreveport endures much success under your leadership and I will never forget the opportunity that you and this great City have afforded me.

On a personal note, I with you the absolute best in your future political endeavors.”

The Mayor’s Office released a brief statement late Friday morning in response to requests for comment on Creal’s resignation.

“Mekisha Smith Creal has served the City of Shreveport honorably during her tenure as City Attorney. We are grateful for her service and excited for her as she embarks upon this new opportunity as a Special Prosecutor with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.”

