Shreveport city council accepting applications for vacant district seat left by Willie Bradford

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council says they are now accepting applications to fill the interim District A seat that became vacant after the resignation of Councilman Willie Bradford.

According to the city council, resumes and cover letters from residents of District A who are interested in serving as the interim council member will be accepted starting Friday and it will continue through 5:00 p.m. on May 6.

Resumes and cover letters may be mailed to the Clerk of Council, Arthur Thompson, at

505 Travis St., Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71101, or sent via email to Danielle.Ewing@shreveportla.gov.

Resumes and cover letters must be received by 5:00 p.m. on May 6. Cover letters must contain the candidate’s full name, home address, and phone number. If available, an email address should also be included.

Following the application period, a special called meeting of the City Council will take place at 9:00 a.m. on May 11 to interview candidates. Candidates selected to interview will be notified. Due to social distancing requirements, the City Council will host such interviews via video conferencing.

The format of the interviews will allow each candidate up to ten (10) minutes to present

information including why they desire to serve as the interim City Council member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position, their perspective on the role of a City Council member, and any other information the candidate wishes to present.

The City Council will then have up to ten (10) minutes to make comments and/or ask questions of the candidate. Each interview will be no more than twenty (20) minutes in total. The City Council will vote at a later scheduled meeting to name the interim District A Council member. All interviews will take place in open session and candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.

Once selected, the interim City Council member will serve until a special election held on

November 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.