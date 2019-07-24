Shreveport City Council again delays vote on liquor sales in grocery stores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Shreveport City Council has once again put off voting on a proposed ordinance that would require grocery stores to have a separate building to sell hard liquor.

The ordinance, proposed by District E Councilman James Flurry, would keep any person under 21 from entering the separate building. Some members believe it will help keep liquor out the hands of minors, but some owners say it would prevent them from offering their customers convenience and a complete shopping experience.

This is the second time a vote on the ordinance has been postponed. At Tuesday evening’s council session, the vote was postponed so that the ordinance could be reworded. Among other things, council members want to address the concern that stores are not allowed to sell alcohol content over 6%, while some wines have a higher alcohol content.

