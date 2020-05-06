Shreveport city council announces 13 candidates for interim District A seat

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council says they have 13 candidates for the interim District A seat that became vacant after the resignation of Councilman Willie Bradford in April.

According to the city council, the candidates who are listed below turned in their resumes and applications before the deadline by the Clerk of Council, which was Wednesday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m.:

Lloyd Anderson

Tierra Rose Blake

Njeri Camara

Marvkevea Campbell

Frederick T. Ellis, Sr.

Trinity Catherine Goines

Dr. Gail Guidry Griffen

Rose Wilson McCulloch

Marvin Muhammad

Carmen Parks

Greg Powell

Lee O. Savage, Jr.

Tabatha H. Taylor

The city council says all of the candidates are African-American, with the exception of Savage Jr.

“There is some question as to the actual residency within the district of Campbell, Ellis, and Parks,” the Shreveport City Council said in a release on Wednesday.

“Documentation of residency can include addresses on voter registration, driver’s license, and utility bills as well as the address listed on resume/application. (Three candidates listed addresses that are not in District A.) Facebook posts by candidates can also be quite informative.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.