Shreveport City Council approves 2019 budget

Shreveport has a general financial direction for the future.

“This time, we have a decent budget and I think it is transparent, I would say,” said councilman Jerry Bowman.

The city council along with the mayor, discussed the budget for months and finally voted to accept it on Dec. 11, four days before it had to be finalized.

The current mayor, Ollie Tyler, will not be operating under it though.

“We’re going to have a great transition for him,” Tyler said. “For the record, since I am the lame duck mayor, I do want it to be recorded that I think it’s important that the mayor-elect is able to have the resources to finish the infrastructure of this city.”

Councilman James Flurry believes the city had the resources to fix the infrastructure issue under Tyler’s administration, but the resources went unused.

“We have a filthy city and it’s gotten worse instead of better,” Flurry said. “We have bridges that haven’t been cleaned. We have streets that haven’t been fixed. We need to get our city clean.”