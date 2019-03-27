Shreveport City Council approves $7 trash pickup fee

The Shreveport City Council has voted to approve a $7 Clean City User Fee to be charged to Shreveport residents on their water bills.

“It’s a huge win for our sanitation workers and our city overall,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “The fiscal situation for our city was not sustainable. What they did tonight was awesome and I applaud them for that.”

In a four to three vote, the council approved the fee Tuesday afternoon.

The fee will go into a Solid Waste Enterprise Fund, which was also approved by the council Tuesday.

The fee will initially fund raises for the city’s sanitation workers, taking the hourly pay from around $12 an hour to just above $15 an hour.

Once the raises are funded and the city’s reserves are built up, the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund will be used to support the city’s budget for overall solid waste operations.

“I continue to think that this is an official crisis that requires us to take immediate action,” said District C representative John Nickelson.

Currently, the city’s Public Works Department is funded from the general budget.

Residents in Shreveport will begin to see the fee added onto their water bills on June 1. That is also when sanitation workers will see their raises.

“To them, I say the seven dollars is much better than if we would have had to go the privatization route,” Perkins said. “It could have been over 20 dollars or not having the service at all.”