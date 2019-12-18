Shreveport city council approves funding for new high-tech crime-fighting software

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department will soon be purchasing digital forensic software and equipment.

“It will allow us to conduct search warrants and actually pull information off of a digital item such as cell phones, computers, information where a lot of people conduct business and unfortunately criminal business,” said Chief Ben Raymond of the Shreveport Police Department.

The Shreveport City Council approved giving the department $50,000.

“And it’s difficult to come up with an additional 50 thousand dollars so when the council chose to amend our budget for 2020 to allow us that money that was a great opportunity for us.”

The new equipment and software will help with solving crimes dealing with thefts all the way to homicides.

The department has used this software before to solve crimes, but they were forced to borrow equipment from the law enforcement agencies in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

“Our needs are getting to the point where we really need to have our own unit, we kind of feel like we are putting all those other agencies at a disadvantage where we are constantly going over there with our stuff, and we just think it’s appropriate at this point being the largest law enforcement agency in this area to have our own digital forensic unit.”

Raymond says the reason the department never had the software or equipment before is due to budget issues from past years.

The police chief says he expects the software and equipment will be up and running by the summer of 2020.

