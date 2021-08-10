Shreveport City Council approves ordinance calling for moratorium on oil, gas operations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport City Council has approved an ordinance similar to one that failed to pass at last week’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting, which called for a moratorium on oil and gas operations and asked the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources to meet with concerned citizens.

The ordinance proposed by Tabatha Taylor (District A) was voted 5-2 during a meeting on Tuesday. In late July, Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson similarly called for a six-month moratorium on drilling activity in his district after numerous complaints about noise and pollution.

The resolution asked for meetings between the public and oil & gas operators and called on the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources to enact a six-month moratorium on drilling and fracking until the nuisance issues could be reached.

After discussion during Thursday’s meeting, during which a motion by Commissioner John Atkins to take the request for a moratorium out failed, the resolution itself failed to win the necessary majority of the commission’s approval in a 6-6 vote along party lines.

Voting in favor was Tabatha Taylor, along with LeVette Fuller (Dist. B), James Flurry Jackson (Dist. E), James Green (Dist. F), and Jerry Bowman Jr. (Dist. G).

Voting against the ordinance was John Nickelson (Dist. C), and Grayson Boucher (Dist. D).