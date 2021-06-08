City Council approves rezoning new Brookshires in South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has approved rezoning in south Shreveport, which is paving the way for a new Brookshire’s grocery store.

The CEO of Brookshire’s held a listening session in April to hear concerns from the community.

The new rezoning area would be located off of Norris Ferry Road and Southern Loop. The store would be a 56-thousand square feet project that would bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher says with the growth of the area, the store is much needed.

“There are still a few hurdles that have to be gone through, number one is the traffic issues that recommended in traffic studies before any occupancy can be given. but we have at least rezoned that piece of property,” said Boucher.

The next step for the project is the approval of a site plan from the MPC.

