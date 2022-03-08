SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At Wednesday’s city council meeting Chief Wayne Smith was officially confirmed as Shreveport’s new Chief of Police.

Mayor Adrian Perkins selected Smith to serve as interim-Cheif seven months ago after Ben Raymond was forced to step down during a surge in violent crime and continued staffing shortages. He has held every position within the department during his 42 years of service.

Chief Smith was selected by Mayor Adrian Perkins among the nine candidates on Jan. 26.

“I’ve served this community during its worst and its best time,” said Chief Smith upon his selection. “And I’m still just as excited today to come and serve this community as I was 40-plus years ago.”

“When I asked him to be the interim police chief, Chief Smith immediately stepped up to the challenge. Knowing what our city was facing and he implemented a lot of changes to address crime in our city,” said Perkins.

Smith was selected from among the 9 candidates who passed the Dec. 9 Civil Service Exam.