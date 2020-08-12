Shreveport city council considering police pay raise, body camera funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two measures involving funding for the Shreveport Police Department are being considered by city leaders.

First, the police force is now another step closer to outfitting officers with body cameras.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a resolution was introduced that would allow the mayor to accept $98,900 donated by the Concerned Business People of Shreveport.

The funds are to be used by the police department to purchase the new technology.

Police Chief Ben Raymond said about $200,000 in private donations has been raised so far. He said the money will be used to buy 400 cameras, a vital tool for both citizens and officers.

“I always say the proof is in the pudding,” he said. “And, quite literally, with a camera in many cases you will have very good evidence. You know, it’s on camera, so it’s maintained.”

He said they’re pricing bids now and hope to have a body camera for every uniformed officer on a patrol shift by this fall.

The city council will vote on whether to accept the donation at their next meeting August 25.

Also up for consideration on that date is a resolution providing a pay raise for police civil service personnel.

Chief Raymond said the measure is meant to help recruitment efforts for the force, but the pay bump is causing concern with firefighters.

Historically, both departments have received raises at the same time.

“I’m very encouraged by the dialogue today, the conversations and comments made,” said Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton. “It looks like we’ll be able to meet over the next couple of weeks and seek some solutions for some sustainable funding. And, hopefully not just raises for fire and police, but for all our city employees.”

There’s no word yet on where the funds for all the raises would come from.

Chief Raymond said a solution suggested about de-funding police positions would only be a short-term fix to a long-term problem.

