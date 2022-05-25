SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport reached its 27th homicide after a murder Monday afternoon and members of the city council are advocating for an initiative to help neighbors curb violent crime.

Council members are working with the office of community development to create a plan that will target neighborhoods that lack certain crime-fighting resources.

The hope is that the initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhood, will help SPD solve crimes while neighbors and neighborhood organizations help with crime prevention. Officials say this program will provide homes with cameras, dead-bolt locks, and additional lighting.

“We have some areas within our city that it may be difficult to obtain these things and so if we have programs that we can implement then that’s what we want to do,” Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told KTAL news. “And I think it is also very important that we light up our neighborhoods as much as possible. We have a number of areas that are dark in the city and we want to make sure we light them up as much as possible.”

Officials expect this program to be voted on in the next city council meeting on June 14.

“We want to look at having ambassadors in our neighborhoods where we build that relationship with police and build that trust factor,” Taylor said. “We want to also make sure that we work with our partnering agencies to make sure all boots are on the ground. We don’t want children losing their lives. It is very detrimental when you hear a child has lost their life, or anyone being shot, or somebody sitting in their home. So this is happening all across the United States but we live in Shreveport, Louisiana so we need to make our community as safe as possible and do everything that we can.”