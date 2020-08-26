Shreveport city council delays vote on proposed police pay raises

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders are delaying a decision on a pay raise for some of the city’s first responders.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members voted to postpone the final vote on a resolution that would increase the salaries for Municipal Police Civil Service Personnel.

Historically, the city’s police and fire departments have received raises at the same time. As it’s written, the proposed measure only includes police.

City councilmembers agreed to continue discussions on the topic at a public safety committee next week.

Also at the meeting, the city council voted to authorize the mayor to accept a $98,900 donation from Concerned Business People of Shreveport for the police department’s purchase of body cameras and tasers.

Police Chief Ben Raymond said they should have the equipment in-hand this fall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss