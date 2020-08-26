Shreveport city council delays vote on proposed police pay raises

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders are delaying a decision on a pay raise for some of the city’s first responders.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members voted to postpone the final vote on a resolution that would increase the salaries for Municipal Police Civil Service Personnel.

Historically, the city’s police and fire departments have received raises at the same time. As it’s written, the proposed measure only includes police.

City councilmembers agreed to continue discussions on the topic at a public safety committee next week.

Also at the meeting, the city council voted to authorize the mayor to accept a $98,900 donation from Concerned Business People of Shreveport for the police department’s purchase of body cameras and tasers.

Police Chief Ben Raymond said they should have the equipment in-hand this fall.

