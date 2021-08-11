Shreveport City Council introduces ordinances to help improve operation of SFD, SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council members are working on a plan to transfer funds from their general budget to the Shreveport Fire and Police Departments, which would help with equipment shortage.

The two ordinances, one authored by Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and the other by Councilman Jerry Bowman, would move over $3 million each from the general fund budget to SFD and SPD.

Taylor says she has seen many reports on at least four city fire trucks being out of service since late June, as well as multiple medic units, and the equipment failures are affecting the public’s safety.

“As you know I’ve had several fire stations to close in my district from time to time,” said Taylor.

“Outdated equipment that is over 25 to 30 years old; and the one thing you need in case of an emergency is that you need all operating equipment to be operable.”

During Tuesday’s city council meeting both ordinances were introduced and advanced for a final vote on August 24.