Shreveport City Council new liquor sale time for Sundays

Shreveport city council agrees to change the hours of liquor sales on Sunday’s.

City council passed an amendment to change the time of alcohol sales on Sundays to 6am to 4am throughout the city.

But one bar manager says that the new liquor sale times will not affect their business in any way.

Jeni Scott, Fumblebrewski’s sports grill and bar Manager says, “It can help in a ways by bringing in more money and income and things like that but it could also be detrimental in the fact that there could be more people out, more drinking, more crime but we will just have to wait and see.”

Also in the council meeting .. council passed the 2018 budget ordinance into legislation.

The mayor did present the budget expalining where the $491.4 million dollars will be going.

And city council will vote on the new budget December 5.