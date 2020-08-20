Shreveport City Council officially approves new city attorney

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport City Council has officially approved Ronald Lattier as the new City Attorney.

On Thursday the council members voted unanimously to confirm Lattier during a special meeting.

Mayor Adrian Perkins introduced Lattier, who has been practicing law for 31 years, as his pick for the position at last week’s city council meeting.

Perkins appointed Lattier to replace Mekisha Smith Creal, whose last day was Friday.

