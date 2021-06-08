Shreveport City Council passes ordinance to end discrimination against natural hair in workplaces

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An ordinance that would make discrimination illegal against Black people who have natural hairstyles in workplaces has been passed by the Shreveport City Council.

The CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” was proposed by Councilwoman Levette Fuller on Tuesday, May, 25.

The city council voted 6-1 to pass the ordinance on Tuesday, June 8. The proposal mirrored similar ones in cities like New Orleans and soon to be Baton Rouge, according to Fuller. It also shows similarities in Senate Bill 61.