Shreveport City Council rejects gun ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has rejected a proposed ordinance that would have made it a misdemeanor offense to leave a handgun in an unattended vehicle.

The ordinance, introduced by City Councilman John Nickelson back in April, was rejected by a 5 to 2 vote.

Councilman Nickelson said the ordinance was a way to help reduce shooting in the City of Shreveport but hopes to bring it up again in six months.

“Last year we had almost 600 guns stolen out of cars in Shreveport. We know as the mayor discussed in our meeting today that 9 out of 10 firearms used in violent crime are obtained illegally. I introduced this legislation because I was convinced we can reduce the number of guns stolen out of cars we can reduce the crime including murders in this city. I’m still convinced that’s the case” said Councilman Nickelson.

The ordinance drew swift reaction from the NRA, asking its asking members to come out against an ordinance.