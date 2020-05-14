Shreveport City Council set to vote Thursday on interim Dist. A council member

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council is expected to hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on an interim council member to fill the District A seat vacated by the retirement of Wille Bradford in April.

The meeting will be held by video conference on the city’s website and streamed live on the City of Shreveport Government Facebook page, starting at 2 p.m.

District A includes the Dr. Martin Luther King, Allendale and Lakeside neighborhoods.

A special meeting was held Monday to interview the applicants:

Lloyd Anderson

Njeri Camara

Frederick T. Ellis

Joyce M. Gilmer

Dr. Gail Guidry Griffin

Rose Wilson McCulloch

Marvin Muhammad

Carmen D. Parks

Gregory H. Powell

Lee O. Savage

Tabatha H. Taylor

Once selected, the interim City Council member will serve until a special election held on November 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.

“District A is a diverse and unique area of Shreveport and choosing the right person to fill the Council position for the next five plus months is a task I don’t take lightly,” said District D Council Member Grayson Boucher in a Facebook post on Thursday morning, vowing to vote for the candidate he feels the people of District A overwhelmingly want.

The voting procedure to fill the Shreveport City Council, District A vacancy shall be as follows:

The name of each present Councilmember shall be called. Each Councilmember shall state the name of the candidate they desire to fill the District A vacancy as their vote. The candidate to receive a majority vote from Councilmembers present and voting shall be appointed to fill the Shreveport City Council, District A vacancy. If no candidate receives a majority vote once all present and voting Councilmembers have cast their vote, there shall be a second round of voting to only include the two (2) candidates that received the highest number of votes. If there is a tie of more than two (2) candidates receiving the highest number of votes, all tied candidates shall move to the second round of voting. This process shall continue until a qualified candidate receives a majority vote or until the City Council determines it is unable to come to a decision.

